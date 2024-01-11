Thursday evening First To Know forecast (01/11/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening will be mainly cloudy but also mainly uneventful. A little chill remains for later tonight, with Friday low temperatures around 50° achieved just after midnight, then a slight temp rise before dawn.

The thunderstorm setup for Friday is focused mainly in the late morning through the late afternoon, featuring a scattering of showers after sunrise. A breezy southerly wind flow will help to enhance the wind-gust abilities of spotty thunderstorms that pop up in the warmer parts of the midday and afternoon. As a cold front swings through in the late afternoon, a few more storms will develop. A couple of them can trigger severe thunderstorm warnings or a tornado warning in the strongest circumstances, which are anticipated to be isolated. Highs will be in the low 70s. (A repeat of widespread severe storms, like what happened earlier this week, is not expected.)

Clouds will linger a bit into Saturday with a cooler trend. Clearing is more obvious on Sunday with morning lows near freezing and highs near 60°

A rain chance Monday and Tuesday will not feature severe weather, but the front causing the rain chance will cause what's likely to be the coldest air of the season to reach our area. Some inland hard freezes are possible by Wednesday morning.

