Thursday evening First To Know forecast (01/09/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our streak of sunny conditions will take a pause Friday, with a disturbance in the southern Plains generating a wave of upper clouds this evening that will generally increase and thicken through the night.

There won't be much hindrance in the cooling trend, though. Readings will fall into the 40s this evening and 30s will show up before midnight, especially in areas where the sky stays clearer for longer. Early Friday morning lows can be achieved well before sunrise, with low to mid 30s, and a slight bump-up of temps is possible with more cloudiness in consideration.

Isolated sprinkles are possible in the morning in southwestern Georgia. The bulk of local rain opportunities will come later in the afternoon and especially the evening as the disturbance flings higher rain and winter precipitation coverage far to our north. An isolated thunderstorm is possible along the coast late Friday night and Saturday morning, but no severe weather will happen.

Highs Friday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday morning starts off in the 40s with clouds, and some clearing in the afternoon with a slow temperature rise toward 50°.

Next week has variable amounts of clouds and sunshine, an isolated shower chance Monday, and a sustained cold trend with highs in the 50s and a few near-freezing mornings.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist