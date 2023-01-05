Thursday evening First To Know forecast (01/05/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dry air is quickly advancing through the state line region, eliminating the extra cloudiness and allowing the sky to be clear to nearly clear for the evening and overnight hours. This also comes with a cool-down, as temperatures drop through the 60s and 50s late tonight, bottoming out with lows around 40° by sunrise Friday. Sunshine will be generous to close out the work and school week with a light northwest wind and readings steadily rising into the 60s by mid-afternoon. Ideal outdoor weather is expected all weekend, with Saturday featuring the broadest amounts of sun, a crisp and cold morning, and a milder afternoon. A few more clouds are forecast late Sunday afternoon, which leads to the next rain chance for the area Monday night or Tuesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist