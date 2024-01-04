Thursday evening First To Know forecast (01/04/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday evening will be clear and crisp with a renewed cold-air source present. Winds from the north will become lighter at night. Combined with temps falling through the 40s and bottoming out in the 30s Friday morning, some areas can encounter patches of frost around and just after sunrise.

The sunshine in the morning will give way to increasing cloud cover through Friday afternoon. Winds will become more east and southeasterly, supporting the buildup of clouds and warming of readings into the 60s for highs in the afternoon.

A stronger cold front and low-pressure system will drive up rain coverage from west to east late Friday night into the first half of Saturday for the Florida/Georgia line area. Storms that approach will be gusty. Isolated severe storms can affect coastal and nearby counties Saturday morning before dawn. The strongest storms can trigger severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

Once the system passes Saturday afternoon, Sunday through Monday morning will be quieter and seasonably cool. An even stronger storm system will bring more widespread rain and storm action to the region, including strong breezes and the higher possibility of several severe storms. Details about where tornadoes and considerably gusty winds can happen are still tricky and unclear at this phase, but conditions are expected to be quite adverse and hazardous for parts of our region.

Consider your severe weather preparedness plans and how you will receive alerts for active and severe weather Saturday morning and late Monday through Tuesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist