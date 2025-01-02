First To Know forecast: Longer shift to colder weather (01/02/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The night ahead will be similar to last night; a mostly clear sky, temperatures falling to levels where jackets will be needed to stay warm after sunset. One slight difference is less wind and nearly calm conditions overnight that can make areas of patchy frost more capable of forming.

This evening, temps will drop into the 40s by 8:00, and the 30s after midnight. Before dawn, we'll have our lows in the low to mid 30s. Downtowns and city centers will be slightly warmer with those lows.

Nearby high pressure sustains the sunny sky trend we've had for the last couple of days, despite another cold front sliding through later Friday. Highs will be bumped up to the low to mid 60s with a few stray clouds possible.

All the front will really do is keep the colder stretch intact through the weekend, when morning lows will be in the 30s with frost possible, and highs will range from the 50s Saturday to the 60s Sunday.

The next cold front arrives Monday with clouds, rain, and then another push of Arctic air. The trend for subfreezing temperatures locally at midweek and beyond remains in place.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist