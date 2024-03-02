The weekend ends on a dry note with some sun peaking out from behind the clouds

A cloudy day has unfolded across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia with occasional showers and storms across the area from time to time. Storms have moved from a southwest to northeast direction throughout the day, bringing brief bursts of heavy rain and lightning to parts of the region. Increased humidity across the area has made it feel muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Overnight, temperatures will slowly fall into the low 60s and upper 50s as the chance for an isolated storm continues.

By tomorrow morning, storms will have moved out of the area, and overcast skies will dominate for much of the morning. By the afternoon, some more sun will peak out from behind the clouds, with a small chance at a brief shower or storm possible. Sun will help warm temperatures into the upper 70s for highs as the week starts off on a mostly dry note.

Monday continues with dry weather and only an isolated chance at a shower or storm. Skies will be mostly cloudy as highs once again reach the upper 70s. Scattered storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday as lows remain near the 60 degree mark with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies in the forecast. The end of the week and weekend features isolated to scattered storms in the forecast with above average temperatures across the region.