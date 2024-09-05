The rain we've been waiting for... moves in Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our stationary front moves slightly north, and that will make all the difference on where rain falls Thursday.

Highs stay cooler as rain chances return right around peak-heating times.

Storms chances increase for the Big Bend AND South Georgia Thursday afternoon.

Steady rain and thunderstorm activity is expected from afternoon hours through the evening.

We are not done with the rain just yet.

Friday, a low pressure system moves a little closer, so widespread rain and storm activity is expected again Friday.

Rain will be heavy at times.

Totals add up with 2-4" possible near the coastlines with 1-2" possible in South Georgia.

Heavier local totals are also possible.

These shower chances are more of a washout for any outdoor plans Thursday and Friday.

