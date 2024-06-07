The HEAT is ON this weekend!!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Prepare yourself for a HOT weekend ahead!

Luckily, the humidity remains low, so it will not feel too 'sticky' outside.

Highs still climb to the mid to upper 90s Friday through Sunday, so whether it is sticky or not, it's going to be HOT!

Friday a few spotty storms are possible in the early to late afternoon. These will not be a washout, and most of our neighborhoods do not receive rain to end the week.

Saturday and Sunday, high pressure builds in.

Skies will be mostly cloud-free. Highs will keep climbing. The good news with the drier air moving in, temperatures at night are allowed to drastically cool. So we start off dry and in the 60s in the mornings, and hot and dry in the upper 90s in the afternoons.

Stay cool and hydrated this weekend!