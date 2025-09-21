The heat continues with mostly sunny skies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Waking up to sunny skies Sunday with a majority of the clouds coming in the afternoon.

Moisture is trying to work its way into the area, so you may notice a little more humidity as you head out the door.

This moisture is what is going to help develop those clouds into the afternoon and an isolated shower isn't out of the question.

Highs will stay in the low 90s for everyone across the area into the afternoon.

