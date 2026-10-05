The Golden Hour: A Trip To Tally Cat Cafe

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited the Tally Cat Cafe to answer a question about thunderstorms this week. He even asked one himself about how to prep your pets for the rest of hurricane season.

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Golden Hour at Tally Cat Cafe

Katie Stryker, co-owner of Tally Cat Cafe, asked, "Are any upcoming thunderstorms — so we can plan to play music a little louder, keep the cats comfortable?"

There are going to be many thunderstorms this week. There is a stationary front overhead, and it will continue to fire off rain and storms for our area. This will last the entire week and even carry over into the weekend and next week.

Changing it up, Ryan asked, "What is the best way to prep for your cats for the hurricane season?"

Katie responded, "You want to make sure those microchips are up to date, that you've got a carrier nearby, that their rabies vaccines are up to date. Just so that if you needed to go somewhere with them, and they needed to present those papers, then you would have them. Or if, God forbid, get missing, it would be as easy as possible for you to be reunited."

With two months left in hurricane season anything can happen. Be sure to have a plan for your family and your pets (since they are also family).

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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