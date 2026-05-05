The Golden Hour: A trip to Patchwork in College Town

COLLEGE TOWN, FL. — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited Patchwork Coffee in College Town, where students and community residents shared their top weather questions about the FSU maglab, and why we are in this drought.

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Golden Hour At Patchwork Coffee

Nathan, Owner of Patchwork Coffee, wanted to know if the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory — known locally as the mag lab — is actually affecting Tallahassee's weather.

The short answer is no.

While magnetic fields do play a role in protecting Earth from solar storms — a phenomenon that has contributed to the recent increase in aurora sightings — the mag lab is not influencing local weather patterns. The more common reasons Tallahassee avoids severe weather are dry air (as of late) and the tendency for weather fronts to weaken before reaching further south.

Liliana had a different question on her mind: why is the region in a drought?

La Niña is to blame for this one. The pattern causes drier-than-normal conditions across the Southeast, affecting not just Florida but also Georgia and Alabama. However, the drought may not last much longer.

"We're starting to see more active rain days than dry days."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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