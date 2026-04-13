The Golden Hour: A Trip To Paper Fox in Northeast Tallahassee

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited Paper Fox Coffee in Northeast Tallahassee, where community members shared their top weather questions about weather-related headaches and the ongoing drought.

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Golden Hour at Paper Fox Coffee

Sarah, who co-owns and manages the coffee shop on Capitol Circle Northeast, asked: "Why do I get headaches whenever a new front is coming through?"

A weather front typically separates cold air from warm air, which involves changes in atmospheric pressure. When a headache occurs, the pressure is usually lowered. The quick shift from high energy (high pressure) to low, condensed energy (low pressure) can be jarring for some people.

Another resident, Ian, asked about the ongoing dry conditions in the area.

"I really want to know when is this drought going to be over," Ian asked.

The area has seen below-average rainfall due to La Niña. Even though La Niña is ending, conditions remain dry. Rainfall is expected to pick up in May and then June as hurricane season approaches, which could bring much-needed rain to the region. Hopefully, a good rain is the only thing we get from this coming Hurricane Season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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