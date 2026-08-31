The Golden Hour: A Trip To Fine Espresso Bar

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited Fine Espresso Bar to answer questions about this week's weather and how the tropics are looking for the second half of the season.

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Golden Hour At Fine Espresso

Fine Espresso Bar Co-Owner Sarah was wondering, with September and October on the horizon, how the Atlantic hurricane season is shaping up.

The tropics are running below average this season, which aligns with forecasts made earlier in the year. Storm systems that have developed outside the Gulf have been disrupted quickly, and only four named storms have formed so far.

The peak of hurricane season falls on Sept. 10.

Courtney was wondering what this week has in store weather-wise.

We can expect warm and humid weather with highs in the low to mid-90s — closer to seasonal averages after a stretch of above-average heat in recent weeks.

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