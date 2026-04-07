The Golden Hour: A Trip To CowHaus in Monticello

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fl — Meteorologist Ryan gold visited Cow House in Monticello, where community members shared their top weather questions and concerns after a stretch of dry, hot weather.

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The Golden Hour at CowHaus

Ashley, Owner of Cowhaus, asked if cooler temperatures are on the way.

"Are we going to see any cooler temps soon? I am so tired of this heat already," Ashley said.

Temperatures will continue to remain below average this week, bringing slightly cooler weather to the area. However, another warm-up is coming as we head into this weekend.

Darcy, a local resident, said she is hoping for rain to help with her blueberry bushes and yard work in her neighborhood.

"I live in a very sandy area, and I would really love it to rain so I can go outside and do a little bit of yard work, and I've got blueberry bushes. They need a little bit of rain," Darcy said.

Darcy also noted that the dry conditions are leaving a mess on her vehicle.

"I know my car is covered with sand every morning and pollen too," Darcy said.

The rain on Monday certainly helped, and the lingering showers on Tuesday will too. Sadly, there won't be another decent chance for rain again for a while.

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