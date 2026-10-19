The Golden Hour: A trip back to Tally Cat Cafe

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited the Tally Cat Cafe to answer a question about thunderstorms this week. He even asked one himself about how to prep your pets for the rest of hurricane season.

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Golden Hour At Tally Cat Cafe Part 2

Courtney asks, "With it getting colder I know there are people with outdoor cat situations, and they need to prepare. How cold is this winter going to get for them?"

While this winter will probably not be the coldest, it has a good chance of being below average. El Niño is very strong this year, and that effects the weather in our area especially in winter. It makes our air cooler, and wetter. This could mean a better chance for frozen precipitation along with colder overall temperatures.

One of the cats Syd was wondering where the phrase "raining like cats and dogs" comes from.

The first recording in writing of the phrase dates back to around 1651. While there are many explanations to where it can come from the most popular is from old England. Back then a lot of village housing had thatched roofs, and when it rained really heavy it would weaken the structure. If any cats or dogs happened to be on the roof during a heavy rain, they would fall in. So it would seem like it was "raining cats and dogs"

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