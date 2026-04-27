The Golden Hour: A trip back to Paper Fox in Northeast Tallahassee

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited Paper Fox in Northeast Tallahassee, where community residents shared their top weather questions about snow and how hurricanes form

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Golden Hour At Paper Fox Part 2

Brendan asked about recent winter weather patterns.

"Why have we had weather of snow two years in a row?" Brendan said.

All snow events rely on Arctic air masses traveling south in order to even get cold enough for the snow. Then, you need moisture and lift, for this last year, we had weak cold fronts. However, for the historical record-breaking snow two years ago, a low-pressure system over the Gulf pushed enough moisture in, and the lift with the low was strong enough to get 2".

Madelyn asked about tropical weather.

"My weather question is, how do hurricanes form?" Madelyn said.

Most hurricanes start as thunderstorms coming off of Africa. They gain strength because the hot water evaporates quickly and condenses in the storm. This creates what is known as a warm core, which all tropical storms are.

Because of this, hurricanes are a self-isolated low-pressure cyclone. Once the hurricane weakens enough, they typically become low pressure systems with fronts. They do not have fronts when they initially form.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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