THOMASVILLE, GA (WTXL) — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited Grassroots Coffee in Downtown Thomasville to answer your questions about what the hardest weather to forecast in our area is, and how thunderstorms form.

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The Golden Hour: A Trip Back To Grassroots Coffee

Mark asked what the hardest type of forecast to get right in the area is.

While the answer is of course, subjective, Meteorologist Ryan Gold thinks snow and flurries are definitely not easy, especially around here. He would also say in general, the hardest to forecast are thunderstorms. While forecasters know they are coming, they are hard to pinpoint exactly where they will form during summer months. They pop up randomly due to the heating of the day, so it becomes a nowcast instead of a forecast.

Lisa asked how thunderstorms form.

Thunderstorms form plenty of moisture and heat. Hot air rises, so it takes the moisture at the surface, brings it up into the sky where it condenses and cools off into a cloud. The more moisture you get, the more it builds, and it just keeps building until eventually it has so much energy that it has to release it down in the form of storms.

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