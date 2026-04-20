The Golden Hour: A trip back to CowHaus in Monticello

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fl. — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited CowHaus in Monticello, where community kiddos shared their top weather question about how much rainfall we typically get in a year.

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Golden Hour Cowhaus Part 2

Local kids Jacob, Clifford, Waylan, Wayne and Logan asked their most pressing weather question.

"How much rain do you get in a year?" Clifford said.

On a good year, the area typically receives about 60 to 70 inches of rain. However, rainfall totals are not on track to reach that level so far this year. We have been in a significant rain deficit each month since January.

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