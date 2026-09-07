The Golden Hour: A Trip Back To Catalina Cafe

COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Meteorologist Ryan Gold returned to Catalina Cafe to answer questions about what the "feels like" temperature actually is and when we could get cool again.

WATCH THE FULL REPORT BELOW:

Golden Hour: A return to Catalina Cafe

Maurice asked, "Why when it says the temperature is this point, but then I go outside and it feels like 150 degrees?"

The feels like temperature is something that is calculated for people only. Both the wind chill and the heat index can tell us how the outdoors really feel to a human being. In the case of the heat index, when it is very humid and muggy, it is harder to sweat and harder for that sweat to evaporate. The evaporation of your sweat is what keeps you cool when it's hot out. This will make it feel a lot hotter than it actually is.

Kate said, "Please tell me when our next cold front will be."

We actually have a cold front overhead as we speak. It created a lot of storms and rain last night, but it won't really cool us off. We likely won't get actually cool until well into October when we enter the drier season. The mugginess is holding onto the heat, and it won't let it go for a while.

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