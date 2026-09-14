The Golden Hour: A Return To Fine Espresso

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Meteorologist Ryan Gold returned to Fine Espresso to answer questions about the best time to switch to hot lattes and what the dew point actually is.

WATCH THE FULL REPORT BELOW:

Golden Hour At Fine Espresso Part 2

Emily asked, "When can I switch from iced to hot lattes?"

It will still be a while before we get cool enough to have hot lattes. Usually late October into November is when our morning temperatures start to dip into the 50s and 40s, which is great for hot lattes. With El Niño being stronger this year, we could be in for a much cooler winter, due to the effects from the trade winds. We are typically cooler and wetter in El Niño seasons.

Julia asked, "What is the dew point? I feel like we hear a lot about humidity."

The "dew point" is short for the "dew point temperature" which is the temperature at which dew forms. Dew is just condensation from the moisture in the atmosphere condensing when the air temperature gets colder. It is a measure of how much moisture is in the air. If the dew point temperature is high, it is very saturated. If it is low, it is much drier. This is also the process of how fog forms. When the air temperature and the dew point get close (because they can never match) the air condenses into a cloud, and that is fog.

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