Thawing out this weekend as warmer trend returns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Waking up to the 30s and 40s this Friday the 13th morning!

This could be good or bad luck for you depending whether or not you enjoy these chilly, drier conditions!

It only gets warmer from here.

Friday afternoon makes it into the mid to upper 60s.

Lots of sunshine will be around Friday with a few clouds moving in for the weekend.

Most clouds are not expected to drop any rain. Limited rain chances exist through midweek next week.

We can expect a warm up with highs climbing to the low to mid 70s though!

This is a few degrees warmer than average.

These warmer temperatures come from a shift in wind direction. We go from cooler, drier air from the north to more humidity and slightly warmer easterly wind Friday.

Thawing out becomes a lot easier with lows only dropping the to the upper 40s and 50s after Friday morning.