THANKSGIVING FORECAST: Extra layers needed for the backyard pickup game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One thing we can be thankful for this Thanksgiving, as far as our weather goes, is the calm conditions bringing us into the holiday weekend.

Wednesday brought tough early morning travel weather for many, but calmer weather has returned for anyone looking to travel Thanksgiving through Sunday morning.

As you pick up the phone to read this weather article so you can avoid talking to family before having the first cup of coffee, know that the house may be chilly early this morning, but even with cooler temperatures outside Thanksgiving Day, the active kitchen will warm you up in no time!

If you've been pushed out of the kitchen and outside, you will not be able to blame the bad pass, missed serve, or miss goal for the Thanksgiving pickup game on wind Thanksgiving afternoon!

Pickup games will be chilly, overcast, but not windy.

Friday early morning shopping will be chilly as well.

If you plan to head out in the very early hours of Friday morning, you may need a heavier coat to take along.

A raincoat or rain jacket may also be needed. While shower chances are only spotty, you may have to use the waterproof gear for those quick runs in and out of stores.

You'll be able to leave the heavy coat in the car for the afternoon with highs jumping to the low 60s, but a few layers may still be needed.

