Thanksgiving cold snap rolls over to Black Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you are planning on heading out Black Friday shopping, grab a jacket! Temperatures are going to drop even further Thanksgiving night and throughout the day Friday.

We will reach the mid 30s overnight tonight, but the breeze will continue, making it feel like the upper 20s!

We will hang on to the 30s through the early morning and then stay in the 40s until the afternoon. We will eventually reach the mid 50s but not for long as we will dip back into the 40s before sunset.

Sunshine will continue to prevail throughout the day Friday with a few clouds mixed in and winds steadily coming out of the north at 8-12 mph.

A slight increase in moisture comes into play Saturday as another frontal system is on its way for next week.

