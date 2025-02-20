Temperatures tumble to below freezing as colder air moves in for end of week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain is out and drier air fills in across the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday morning.

While clouds remain overhead early, temperatures have a hard time dropping to freezing.

A breeze also hinders temperatures from dropping too low Thursday morning, too.

Lows are still in the 40s, and with a slight breeze, it will feel cooler as you walk out early.

Highs Thursday climb into the mid 50s.

Again, the breeze will make it feel a little cooler than that.

We really bundle up for Friday morning.

Skies clear, wind calms, and lows Friday morning drop to the mid 20s!!

We warm up to the mid 50s again Friday afternoon before taking another tumble into the low to mid 30s Saturday morning.

The cold air doesn't stick around for too long.

Early next week, highs push back into the 70s!