Temperatures take quick drop Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures take a small tumble below-average for this time of year Thursday afternoon.

Normal we top out in the low 70s, but Thursday highs only rise to the mid 60s.

A slight breeze will hinder temperatures early Thursday morning from plummeting, but Friday morning, wind calms, and temperatures do take that drop.

We start Friday with upper 30s as our temperatures.

Friday afternoon we do rebound closer to average and top out in the low 70s.

Lots of sunshine will take us through Thursday and parts of Friday.

Saturday, clouds start moving in, and we have rain chances returning.

Don't put the umbrellas too far away.

Scattered thunderstorms and showers are possible Saturday night through Sunday midday.

