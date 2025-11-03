Temperatures set to heat back up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A high pressure to our west and dry air over top of our area is helping keep the clouds and rain away, leaving us with plenty of sunshine.

These conditions will remain in place for a majority of the week with a few clouds sneaking in mid week.

Another high pressure system will dip down from the north and sit over the Carolinas, keeping the dry trend going until the weekend.

Daytime highs will climb to the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows back to average in the 50s and low 60s.

Saturday brings a slight rain chance and a few more clouds to the area ahead of another cold front that will bring temperatures down significantly into the early parts of next week.

