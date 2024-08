TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures climb this week as highs on Tuesday top out near the mid-90s.

Highs climb to the upper 90s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons!

Spot showers cannot be ruled out, but these will not be a washout. A few storms will only pop up through late-morning through evening hours.

The more widespread felt change is the heat returning.

Mixed with some humidity, temperatures could feel over the triple digits for the week's end.