Temperatures likely to be above-average on Christmas Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While this week's forecast is a little calmer, we can look ahead to the Climate Predication Center's 8-14 day temperature outlook.

This is the December 20-26th outlook which shows a higher likelihood of warmer than average temperatures.

The colors on the map that are darker colors DO NOT show HOW much warmer it will be above average.

These darker colors are the LIKELIHOOD of warmer than average temperatures.

If there is high confidence in a 1-degree warmer forecast than average, the colors will be just as dark as if there was high confidence in a 20-degree warmer than average forecast.

All of the U.S. is painted under some form of likely to very likely warmer than average forecast for these days!

This week's forecast for North Florida, the Big Bend, and South Georgia are all slightly cooler than average.

Lows will be much warmer than the start of the week, and we start our mornings off in the 40s.

Highs throughout the afternoon will be in the low 60s. The average for this time of year is 66-degrees for Tallahassee.

You will be feeling the breeze these next few days. Gusts from 15-20 MPH are possible through Friday.

Cloud cover sticks around, but not clouds produce any rain during the weekday forecast.

Rain returns from a system in the gulf bringing widespread rain either Saturday night through Sunday or starting early Sunday.

While timing and location still need to be watched to fine-tune chances, we do know most of the heavy rain scatters across the peninsula.

We will keep an eye on this forecast heading into the end of the week, and bring you the latest updates on what you can expect as fair as rain-coverage and timing for weekend plans.

