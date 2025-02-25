Temperatures keep climbing and sunshine keeps shining!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs are on their way UP this week!

After a soggy, overcast, and cooler Monday, highs return to the mid 70s Tuesday.

That is 5-degrees above normal!

Wait until Wednesday, because if you like the warmer weather, Wednesday is your day to get outside.

It will be our warmest day of the week- topping out in the upper 70s!

Sunshine remains overhead during afternoon hours.

Any impacts from weather this week come from early morning fog potential through midweek.

Leftover moisture from Monday's rain left our ground full of moisture.

As skies clear overnight and winds stay calm, fog is allowed to form.

Patchy, dense fog areas could have visibility reduced down to a mile or less at times.

You may just have to leave a few minutes early than normal to get to school or work on time.