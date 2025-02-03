Temperatures hold steady above average under mostly sunny skies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few mornings of dense fog will be in our forecast with visibility limited to a mile or less at times.

After driving carefully out and about through early morning hours, our afternoons through midweek will be mostly sunny and WARM!

Highs climb to the upper 70s with a chance some of us get into the low 80s.

Sunshine fills in overhead after a few mornings of foggy starts through midweek.

Rain chances stay limited even heading into the weekend.

We are under a warm, but much drier, spell as far as rain goes.

There is still humidity pouring in from the south, hence the early morning fog, but no rain is expected out of the stray cloud that passes.