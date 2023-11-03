Temperatures have returned to average as a sunny and dry weekend is underway

ENTER DATELINE — Temperatures across the region this afternoon are in the mid 70s, right around the average high of 76 degrees for this time of year. Air is remaining on the dry side with dewpoint temperatures in the 40s and 50s, with rain expected to stay away from the region. Abundant sunshine is being found across the region this afternoon, and clear skies will continue throughout the night as temperatures fall into the 50s after midnight. Lows will bottom out in the low 50s around sunrise tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will begin on the sunny side, with lots of sun persisting throughout the day. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 60s by 10am, with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 70s by 4pm in the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the northeast, with a brief breeze from time to time. This sunny weather will last through the end of the weekend, with highs gradually warming into the 80s to start the workweek. This will bring temperatures slightly above average into next week, with skies staying dry with no rain expected for the next 7 days. Enjoy the warm and sunny fall weather by getting outdoors throughout the next week!