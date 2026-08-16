Temperatures continue to rise; Extreme Heat Warning issued

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The heat wave will continue to intensify over the next couple of days as highs will continue to climb into the upper 90s with isolated neighborhoods possibly reaching the triple digits!

Heat indices will be in the triple digits for everyone, however, a handful of Big Bend counties are expected to see heat indices of 115° or higher. This has caused for an Extreme Heat Warning to be issued for Leon, Gadsden, Wakulla, Franklin, Liberty, and Jackson county.

The only relief will be scattered afternoon showers and storms, however, the bulk of the activity will pop up after temperatures have reached their peak. So, minimal cooling is expected.

The afternoon shower activity will remain in the story throughout the week and will eventually bring temperatures down as it becomes more consistent as we approach the weekend. This is when a front slowly approaches the area from the north, allowing for more rain coverage.

Expect heat related advisories through at least midweek until temperatures slowly work their way down to the low to mid 90s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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