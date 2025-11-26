Temperatures begin to fall tonight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will start to feel the effects of a strong cold front tonight as temperatures take a big drop for Thanksgiving.

We will see the 30s and 40s throughout the night tonight and early Thanksgiving morning.

Daytime highs will only reach the lower 60s Thursday and we will be adding about a 10 mph breeze to that, so the wind chill will be in the 50s. Dress warm!

This cold snap will stick with us through Black Friday getting even colder with highs in the 50s Friday.

The clouds will clear overnight tonight and we will be left with nothing but sunshine through the early parts of the weekend!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.