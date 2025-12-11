Temperature drop before weekend warm up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures stayed on the cooler side Thursday and will continue to get cooler overnight with 30s across the board.

Clinch, Echols, Hamilton, and Suwannee counties are the four counties in a Freeze Warning tonight as lows could get down to 29° - 32°. This could cause frost and damage to crops, so make sure to take the plants indoors!

Clear skies will follow us through the night and into Friday as a high pressure dominates the area. A slight warming trend begins with highs getting up to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures will continue to warm Saturday and part of Sunday, but won't last long as another strong cold front is on the horizon. The front will pass through Sunday and drop temperatures to the 20s overnight Sunday and keep our highs in the 40s and 50s Monday.

On another note, the drought monitor updated today and conditions have improved! Although extreme drought conditions are still in place, no counties are in an exceptional drought. The significant amount of rainfall earlier this week allowed for the improvement.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.