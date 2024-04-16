Taste of early summer on the way this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cloud cover becomes noticeable Tuesday afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will be around.

A push of upper level moisture allows clouds to stick around through the end of the week.

Moisture levels near the surface will also increase.

Dew point temperatures are on the rise as well as our ambient temperatures.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday.

A little taste of summer is possible by the end of the week as highs climb to the upper 80s and low 90s by Friday!

Mix those warm temperatures with the humidity, and it will be feeling nice and warm- almost early summer-like- by the end of the week.

Spotty showers are possible for the weekend.