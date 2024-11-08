Tallahassee's Bicentennial Celebration Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two-hundred years of Tallahassee history is being celebrated this weekend in several of the Capital City's neighborhoods and community gathering spots.

But the fall activities will happen in weather that is more reminiscent of a late-summer pattern.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a fair share of clouds, caused by high amounts of moisture lingering in our section of the atmosphere. Occasional breaks of sunshine will come out throughout the afternoons. The clouds will provide some shade to block that still-warm sunlight that can cause some muggy discomfort in the afternoons.

East winds will be on the light side, around five to 10 mph. Northeast winds on Sunday will help to lower the humidity just a nudge, but it won't have a huge effect on temperatures.

Saturday morning temps start off in the 70s and will top 80° by midday. Afternoon readings will reach the mid 80s with feels-like values near 90°. Evening temps will fall back into the 70s by sunset.

For Sunday's big concert at Adderley Amphitheater, we'll have temps in the lower 80s, dropping into the 70s.

A couple of brief showers can pass through at times Saturday and Sunday afternoon. They are not expected to be particularly heavy or long-lasting, and thunderstorm chances are near zero all weekend.