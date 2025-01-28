Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Swing into warmer weather in store this week

Keeping it warm with clouds mixing in and out overhead this week
Warmer school bus forecast over the next few days!
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are on the rise across the southeast, and our neighborhoods get in on the action, too!

Highs Tuesday climb to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will be overhead through the end of the week, but a few areas of patchy fog are possible Tuesday morning.

The warmer trend continues as the warmest part of our days climb all the way up to the mid 70s by Friday.

Friday also happens to be the day of our next rain chances.
Warmer air spills in, but a cold front is on the way Friday night to kick of shower and storm chances.

Temperatures next week will still stay warm though. We are still expecting highs to top out in the upper 60s and low 70s even after the cold front moves through.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood