Survey confirms May 10 tornado in Madison County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Friday, May 10 severe weather outbreak in the central Big Bend region resulted in another tornado being confirmed.

National Weather Service personnel from the Tallahassee office examined storm patterns in southern Madison County that was determined to have been caused by a tornado.

The twister first touched down southwest of Lamont in Jefferson County, crossed the Aucilla River, and traveled east near the Madison/Taylor county line, paralleling Highway 14.

The 38-mile-long path took the tornado mainly over open, rural, and marshy landscape with sparse population. The storm eventually crossed County Road 53 south of Lee before lifting near the Suwannee River.

NWS staff noted several snapped or uprooted trees along its path. Some structural damage was observed along Midway Church Road and SE Plantation Street in southeast Madison County.

The tornado lasted nearly 30 minutes while traversing southern Madison County.