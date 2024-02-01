Surface high keeps us dry with a few clouds returning Thu. afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A chilly start brings us into Thursday morning.

Post-cold front chill fills in across our area with lows dropping into the mid to low 30s early.

Thursday afternoon highs jump right back into the mid 60s.

A surface high hangs out across our area through the afternoon and evening into Friday.

This means our atmosphere is stable, and no rain is expected through the beginning of the weekend.

Only a few clouds will be seen periodically through Friday afternoon.

Saturday we can expect less cloud cover and more sunshine! Highs Saturday drive into the upper 60s and low 70s!!

If you have any outdoor plans, the next few days are the days to get outside and enjoy rain-free and mild weather.

Sunday afternoon and evening, a low pressure system swings into our forecast.

This means a soggy and windy end to the weekend.

Showers linger through Monday morning before clear skies return Tuesday.