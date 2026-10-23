Sunshine, warmth, and breezy conditions for the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Hold on to your hats!

A high pressure is currently building in the northeast with a low pressure also building to our southeast. With them being in close proximity to each other, that puts us right in the middle. Think of it as trying to push a lot of air from an open space through a tunnel.

Wind speeds will be around 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph at times both Saturday and Sunday.

We will keep the cool mornings and warm afternoons. Those heading out to the FAMU Homecoming Parade Saturday morning, grab a jacket! Temperatures will be in the 50s with a breeze. However, into the afternoon, temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s for game time.

ABC 27 FAMU Homecoming Forecast

Winds will calm down once we move throughout Monday and we will return to calm conditions come Tuesday and the rest of the week.

Moisture is also building across the area. The most it will do is provide cloud cover at times, rainfall is not expected.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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