Sunshine returning to the forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cloud cover will soon move out as the low pressure to our east slowly makes its way to the north.

The clouds we have been seeing are due to some wrap around moisture from the low pressure, but with that moving out, we'll be left with nothing but sunshine.

Although we need the rain, shower chances will stay between 0-10% as we will be stuck in yet another batch of dry air.

Overnight lows will drop to the 50s tonight and stay for a couple of nights before returning to the 60s. Daytime highs, however, will shoot up into the low to mid 80s.

