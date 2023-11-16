Sunshine is returning to the region after a stretch of gloomy and overcast days

ENTER DATELINE — After days of overcast skies, the sun is finally starting to peak out from behind the clouds this afternoon. Temperatures across the region have warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s as a result, around the average high of 72 degrees for this time of year. Showers have dissipated for most of the region, with exception to parts of Suwannee, Taylor, and Lafayette counties in far eastern portions of the viewing area.

Overnight, clouds will begin clearing slightly, with partly cloudy skies expected for much of the night. Temperatures will drop through the 60s, and lows will bottom out in the low 60s and upper 50s throughout the area. Any leftover showers this evening will dissipate after sunset, and a drier and clearer Friday will set up across the region.

Tomorrow will begin with some broken cloud cover with the sun peaking out from time to time. Temperatures will quickly warm through the 60s while skies become partly cloudy during the late morning hours. Periods of sunshine will help warm us up to the mid 70s by early afternoon, and skies will remain dry throughout the region.

This weekend will feature partly cloudy skies on Saturday becoming mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, bringing above average temperatures back into the region. This will make for some great weather to get outdoors and enjoy events like college football and tailgating! Rain stays away from the forecast until Tuesday of next week as a cold front approaches the region. After a stretch of gloomy days, make the most out of this weekend's beautiful weather!