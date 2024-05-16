Sunshine fills in for a warm Thursday before active weather returns for end of week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday brings drier and warm weather to the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Thursday's highs will be in the low 90s. Mostly sunny skies will fill in overhead.

Friday brings more moisture back into our atmosphere. You may be filling a little more sticky by Friday afternoon with highs still topping out in the low 90s.

Clouds move in overhead Friday afternoon.

Friday evening storm chances increase.

Late-night Friday into early morning Saturday, storms will be scattered across our neighborhoods.

Some storms during these overnight hours could be stronger to severe.

The biggest threat here will be wind gusts, but we cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

We will have more on the timing of these storms late-week, but we will let you know what kind of impacts and timing you can expect for your neighborhood as this forecast plays out.