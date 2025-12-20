Sunshine filled weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Any holiday weekend plans? Good news, it is going to be slightly warmer but clear for all of it!

A high pressure is contributing to clearer skies but will also help warm up temperatures as we move through the holiday week.

Tonight will be the last cool night for a little while with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours Sunday.

Daytime highs Sunday will start to climb into the low 70s and then stay warm for the holiday week.

A few clouds will sneak in later Sunday ahead of a weak cold front, but shower chances stay below 10%.

All in all, it is looking like a warm Christmas!

