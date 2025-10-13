Sunshine, clear skies, and dry conditions

ENTER DATELINE — As the low pressure moved to the north, it brought the clouds and moisture with it.

Blue skies and sunshine is going to be the story for this week as we are in yet another dry spell.

Waking up in the mornings expected 50s in the beginning of the week, eventually reaching the low 60s as the week goes on. Daytime highs will remain in the 80s. So pack a jacket for the morning and summer clothes for the afternoon!

This dry spell is expected to remain in place through the rest of the week with possible wetter weather into the weekend. Shower chances are low right now, but have the chance to rise as the days get closer.

