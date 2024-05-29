Sunshine and heat bring us into midweek in South Georgia and the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday brings us more heat and sunshine to the forecast across South Georgia and the Big Bend neighborhoods.

Your neighborhood will be waking up to mostly sunny skies with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon.

We call these clouds 'fair-weather clouds' because most will not be producing any rain.

There is a chance one or two clouds hold enough moisture to drop, but this will be less than 10-percent of our area getting rain- not even enough to put on our 7-day forecast.

These same trends continue through Friday.

Highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies early, and a mix in of fair-weather clouds in the afternoon.

The weekend brings spotty/isolated chances of storms back around. These will not be a washout, but keeping an eye for some taller clouds building in the distance as some could produce storm activity.

Highs this weekend will also be in the low 90s with some upper 80s scattered around Sunday.