Sunny skies dominate much of the week with cold mornings and warm afternoons

It's been a cool and overcast day across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia with temperatures this evening sitting in the lower 50s just before sunset. Over the next few hours, cloud cover will begin to clear out, making for clear skies after midnight. This will help temperatures fall into the mid 30s late tonight into the early morning hours.

Monday will begin on the cold side with temperatures rising through the 40s for much of the morning. By 11am, temperatures will have reached the 50s before highs peak in the lower 60s during the afternoon hours. Skies remain sunny throughout the day with a light wind out of the north, filtering in drier air and keeping temperatures below average throughout the day.

Tuesday will see warmer weather return to the area, although overnight lows will remain in the 30s through Wednesday morning. Highs reach the 70s Tuesday afternoon and stay in the 70s through the weekend. Skies remain Sunny through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies taking over on Thursday. Abundant sunshine returns to the forecast Sunday while rain chances remain negligible to low throughout the entire week. Get ready for calm and comfortable weather for much of the week!