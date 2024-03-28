Sunny skies and warm weather filling in behind active midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few lingering showers bring us through the early morning hours of Thursday across the I-75 corridor, but those will soon move out.

By Thursday afternoon, high pressure will move in, and we can expect clearing of clouds by Thursday evening.

Temperatures do take a noticeable drop Friday and Saturday mornings. Thanks to clear skies and drier air, lows will drop to the mid to low 40s both mornings.

The afternoon hours Friday and Saturday still climb into the mid to upper 70s and low 80s though!

This weekend we are back on track for some warm, sunny weather.

Saturday and Sunday highs will climb to the low 80s with lots of sunshine to soak up!