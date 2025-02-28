Sunglasses out all weekend with blue sky and drier air

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are hovering around normal this weekend with highs in the mid to low 70s!

Not only is a mild weekend setting us up for some outside time, but we will have blue sky above, too!

Drier air means fewer clouds, and fewer clouds means more sunscreen and sunglasses out and about.

A few clouds do return early next week as warmer air returns.

Highs jump to the upper 70s Tuesday as wind from the southwest brings in warmer air and more moisture to our atmosphere.

Wednesday, we are watching for our next potential storm system and its impacts.

We will keep you up to date online and on-air with more information as the forecast unfolds.

