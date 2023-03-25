Sunday to feature fewer local storms, but stronger in south, middle Ga.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The system that triggered spotty severe weather in southern Georgia Saturday will continue to be a pesky feature in Sunday's thunderstorm outlook.

Leftover showers and storms will further diminish Saturday evening and night. The cold front that helped to spark the storm activity will weaken some, but will linger across south Georgia counties. It is forecast to be the focal point for re-developing showers and thunderstorms later Sunday morning and afternoon.

Rain and storm activity will be scattered and primarily affecting Georgia counties near and north of US Highway 84.

Severe storms are expected to be isolated to scattered throughout the day. If and when stronger storms strengthen, they can be intense with locally heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and possible severe-weather elements of hail, damaging gusts, and a brief tornado. A few local severe thunderstorm warnings can be issued for counties affected by such activity.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms can develop in Big Bend counties, but they are anticipated to stay below severe-level strength Sunday.

It's a good idea to be in the know about weather developments today, through our news and weather apps (search "WTXL" in your device's app store) and following our social media channels.